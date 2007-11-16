In Search Of: Gawker's Missing 15th Blog

When will Nick Denton’s Gawker Media take the wraps off its newest blog? One tipster told us it was supposed to have launched on Monday; now we hear it will happen “soon”.

That’s good, since Gawker’s 15th title, a sci-fi blog to be edited by former Wired.com writer Annalee Newitz, has been in the works since early summer. Any particular hold-up? No, we’re told — Denton and crew just like taking their sweet time before launching new titles, and often tinker with them for one or two months — while paying his new hires — before taking them public. Yet another sign, in case you needed one, of Gawker’s success — Denton can afford to pay writers who generate zero page views.

