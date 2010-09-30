Rome Mayor Gives Councillors Computer Games To Relieve Meeting Boredom

Romans have it good.



They even have a solution for days like today, when the market is dead and everyone is bored. State-issued laptops with computer games for you to play, guilt-free, when things get boring.

From MetroUK:

Town hall bosses in the Italian capital of Rome have issued laptops with computer games to city councillors to help relieve the boredom of drawn-out debates.

And one of their politicians came up with this idea.

‘Each councillor can amuse himself and defeat stress during our long, hard meetings,’ said mayor Gianni Alemanno.

If only they were iPads.

