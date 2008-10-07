In Rich People News: Russian Tycoon Builds $400 Million Luxe Yacht With Bulletproof Windows

In this economy, he’ll need ’em.



Mail On Sunday: It is being built secretly at the shipyard in Germany which produced the World War II battleship the Bismarck.

The yacht will include radar equipment designed to warn the crew of incoming rockets, together with bullet-proof windows and armour plating on the bridge and around the 41-year-old Russian tycoon’s cabin.

There will be twin helicopter pads and anti-bugging equipment, while the crew of 70 will include former SAS and Special Boat Service personnel.

If intruders make it on board the Eclipse, named because it is intended to overshadow all other private boats, Abramovich and his girlfriend Daria Zhukova, 26, could escape in a yellow submarine which can dive to 160ft.





Photo From Mail On Sunday

