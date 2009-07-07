Yahoo's PR Coup: The Obamas Are Back On Flickr

How’s this for good PR for Yahoo (YHOO)?



After taking a couple months off after the election, Barack Obama quietly got back on Yahoo’s photo-sharing site, Flickr, in April. Before, the President’s account was associated with his campaign, but now it’s called The Official White House Photostream.

Don’t look now, but the President is also Tweeting again, @whitehouse and @BarackObama.

Here’s a slideshow of the Flickr photostream:



