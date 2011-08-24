Rebels Storm Qaddafi's Compound In Tripoli

Photo: AP

Reuters reports Libyan rebels are firing into air inside the Qaddafi compound in Bab al-Aziziya in celebration.A Russian official says he spoke to Qaddafi by phone and that he says he is in Tripoli and will fight to the end, according to Reuters.



Libyan rebels have gained control of much of Tripoli, but loyalist units are digging in and fighting back.

While many believe the fall of Qaddafi is close, he remains at large and his son Saif al-Islam made a surprise appearance at the Rixos hotel Tuesday taking journalists on a tour of the city.

Following the tour he spoke to loyalists throughout Tripoli.

Meantime rebels are rounding up suspected loyalists causing endless anxiety to Tripoli residents.

A rebel fighter holds the identification card of a pro-Qaddafi soldier after they were captured in Tripoli A rebel fighter walks in downtown Tripoli, Libya, early Tuesday, Aug. 23 Volunteers loyal to Libya's Moammar Qaddafi chant slogans after Qaddafi's son, Saif al-Islam spoke to them in Tripoli A rebel fighter reacts as they advance to the frontline during a fighting in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday Rebel fighters speak to a suspected pro-Qaddafi soldier after he was captured in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday A boy holds a drawing depicting Moammar Qaddafi and his son Saif al-Islam being hanged during celebrations of the capture in Tripoli of the son at the rebel-held town of Benghazi, Libya, early Monday, Aug. 22 An abandoned set of Libyan State television is seen after rebels entered the capital city of Tripoli People celebrate the capture in Tripoli of Moammar Gaddafi's son and one-time heir apparent, Saif al-Islam, at the rebel-held town of Benghazi People celebrate the capture in Tripoli of Moammar Gaddafi's son and one-time heir apparent, Saif al-Islam, at the rebel-held town of Benghazi Men walk on a street carrying a pre-Moammar Gaddafi flag during celebrations of the capture in Tripoli Mustafa Saad, 5, holds a pre-Moammar Qaddafi flag Libyan rebel fighters embrace at the former female military base in Tripoli Libyan rebel fighters gesture at the former female military base in Tripoli A journalist looks out from the balcony towards the main lobby of the Rixos hotel Libyan rebel fighters from Tripoli brigade deface a portrait of Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi Tripoli fell late Sunday night > Check out our initial coverage here >

