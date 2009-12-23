WHOA: Danielle Chiese Turns Super Stylish For Day In Court

Alleged Galleon tiptress Danielle Chiese is frequently described as a seductress, though for the most part, the pictures of her have looked somewhat drab.



There was the perp walk, where her hair was wet and she sported a bulky white sweater.

And then one of her as a beauty queen, in all the big-haired glory of the late 80’s era).

But it seems that Chiese really wanted to make a big impression for her day in court.

Look at her now! Chiese knows how to dress for the occasion — even when that occasion is pleading not guilty in federal court.

Credit should also be give where credit is due — the best line award on this story goes to New York Magazine’s Daily Intel, who said Chiese is guilty “of being sultry in the first degree.”

Check out the brief photo gallery…a stylish defendant is born!>

News photographers or paparazzi? Check out the bag, boots and perfectly tailored suit. Danielle on the arm of her attorney Danielle and the silver Lexus. For your reference, the perp walk.

