In Peru, Yahoo Still Has Plenty Of Juice

Peru’s broadband Internet market is small — 2.7% penetration last December, according to Cisco. (But growing: 23% growth in broadband connections last year, the network gear maker reports.)

Yet Yahoo’s (YHOO) brand and logo are already popular enough there to be parodied!

While travelling in Peru and Ecuador last week, we stumbled onto Yajúú! — a juice bar — in Cusco, Peru, the mountain city that’s the jumping-off point for Machu Picchu and the Inca Trail. We weren’t in the mood — boo, altitude dizziness! — but it seemed pretty popular.

Perhaps an opportunity for a few sponsored Internet kiosks set to Yahoo’s local Peru homepage?

