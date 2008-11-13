In Other Trump News Today, He's Protecting Jennifer Hudson

That’s wonderful. And, great that he’s able to use it as a PR opportunity.



But, um, last time we heard about The Donald coming to someone’s housing rescue—Ed McMahon, anyone?—didn’t he not exactly follow through yet?

Chicago Sun-Times: People Magazine reported online Tuesday that Donald Trump has put up Jennifer Hudson and some of her relatives at Trump International Hotel & Tower — for free.

“She’s a great girl,” Trump told People. “And we’re protecting them well. They are very safe.”

Trump made the comments Monday at a benefit in New York honouring film director Baz Luhrmann.

It was unclear how long Hudson and her family would remain Trump’s guests.

Hudson’s mother, Darnell Donerson, 57, and her brother, Jason Hudson, 29, were found shot to death Oct. 24 in the Hudson family home in the 7000 block of South Yale. The body of Jennifer Hudson’s 7-year-old nephew, Julian King, was found in an SUV three days later on the West Side. Convicted felon William Balfour has been identified as a suspect in the case, but he has not been charged.

