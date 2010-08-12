In One Day, The Market's Tactical Situation Changed Significantly

One of the challenges of market timing is that the future is, ultimately, unknowable. The best we can do is to quantify the most likely path for future prices, and to understand the signs that will confirm or, even more importantly, severely contradict our thesis. I wrote yesterday that our baseline scenario for the US Equities Markets was breaking resistance and heading higher, but yesterday’s gap down opening and the day’s follow-through weakness strongly suggests lower prices in the immediate future. When enough information emerges to contradict a position or a bias, the only possible course of action is to change our bias.



We saw relative strength in the traditionally defensive sectors (Consumer Staples and Utilities), but more notably, we saw serious weakness in Financials, Industrials and Basic Materials. Industrials and Basic Materials had been leading sectors over the recent rally (beginning 7/20), so the sudden sharp underperformance says clearly that something has changed in the market. Most analysts discount microcap

indexes because there is so much noise in those stocks, but every major market move for many decades has been confirmed by these indexes. Consider that microcaps rallied 123% from the 2009 lows to this year’s highs set in April, compared to the S&P 500’s 80% rally over the same period. After the last two days’ selloff, large and mid cap indexes are up about 6.5% from the 7/2/10 lows, while many microcap indexes have sold off sharply and are holding less than 1% off those same lows. If microcaps drop that support level, we can reasonably expect other indexes to follow.

So, in one day the tactical situation has changed significantly. Short-term traders could expect downside follow- through today, but that statement assumes normal rules apply. In this summer market, randomness has ruled and the normal rules of price behaviour have been difficult to apply. Regardless, the probabilities favour continued downside after some consolidation, so watch 1083 (September S&P futures) as an inflection point this morning. For longer-term investors, this is not a time to react. Ideally, you are holding very small pilot buys in broad indexes and are comfortable holding those allocations to much lower price levels. Continue to watch market leaders for guidance—market leaders holding up while the broad market sells off is one of the classic signs of internal strength. For now, longer-term investors should be in information gathering mode, waiting for the proper risk/reward opportunity to present itself. The time for action will come later.

