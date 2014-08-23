This Chart From Mario Draghi Reveals The Slow-Motion Catastrophe That Is The Eurozone

Mario Draghi’s Jackson Hole speech is out.

And there are charts! The first one basically tells the entire story of the US and the Eurozone since the financial crisis.

Basically, the US had a severe economic contraction very fast once the crisis started, and then it improved rapidly.

Europe just chugged along, getting worse and worse, and now in 2014 has still barely recovered any ground.

