In One Chart, Here's How Many Australians Fall Into Gen X, Gen Y And Other Categories

ANZ has a great research note out on Australian demographics which looks in detail at some of the key trends that most will be familiar with: the ageing population, migration as a driver of growth and population movement to the mining boom states in recent years.

But it also includes this useful chart that shows at glance the number of people in each of the key generations. Useful for marketers and also for helping settle arguments about the reach, influence, and cultural tastes of the various groups.

The number of boomers and Gen X is roughly equal, while Gen Y towers above them all.

Courtesy ANZ

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.