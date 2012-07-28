Obama Is Absolutely Crushing Mitt Romney In Pivotal Ohio

Photo: Getty

While a national poll put President Barack Obama further behind Republican Mitt Romney on Friday, a new poll of the crucial swing-state Ohio gives Obama a nearly 8-point lead in the state. The poll, from non-partisan We Ask America, gives Obama a much wider lead in Ohio than he has had in recent polls, including surveys from Purple Strategies, Rasmussen or Public Policy Polling.



But the poll is not a fluke, We Ask America COO Gregg Durham said, explaining that the firm was surprised at the results the first time, so it re-polled a different sample and got virtually identical results. Obama leads Romney with almost 48 per cent of the vote to Romney’s 40 per cent.

We’ve detailed before the importance of Ohio as a swing state in November’s election. Also, only one president has gone on to win the White House without carrying Ohio’s electoral votes.

“The President has been very active in the state,” Durham said by phone. “They’ve been campaigning extremely hard.”

On Friday, the Obama campaign announced that the president would campaign in Akron, Ohio, next Wednesday.

What’s also benefitting Obama in the state is that it is one of the few where unemployment dropped in June. Its 7.2 per cent unemployment rate is well below the national average of 8.2 per cent.

The eye-popper in the We Ask America poll comes from the unusually high number of Republicans — almost one in five — that choose Obama over Romney. Romney actually wins the Independent vote. But the results held up to nearly identical percentages the second time around, Durham said.

