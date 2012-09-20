In Alleged New IMs, Mark Zuckerberg Says There Are Only '6 People In The World With Good Ideas'

Quora founder Adam D’Angelo.

Photo: Robert Scoble via Flickr

A computer consultant who was a student at Harvard with Mark Zuckerberg, has dug up some alleged, never-before-seen IMs from 2004 with the founder of Facebook.For the past eight years, the consultant, Aaron Greenspan, has said that Mark Zuckerberg stole the idea for Facebook. He says Zuckerberg made Facebook from Greenspan’s own software creation, something called houseSYSTEM Facebook.



In a 71-page timeline of Facebook’s early history which includes the alleged, never-before-seen IMs between Greenspan and Zuckerberg, Greenspan says Zuckerberg said there were only “6 people in the world with good ideas.” One of them was Zuckerberg. One of them was Greenspan. And one of them was Facebook’s former CTO, Adam D’Angelo. Zuckerberg wrote that he still had to meet the other three.

Zuckerberg also allegedly wrote that Adam D’Angelo “taught him most of what he knows.”

“For every good thing I make he has like six,” Zuckerberg supposedly professed to Greenspan.

D’Angelo later left Facebook and created Quora. But Greenspan says D’Angelo left because he and Zuckerberg came to odds.

“Adam can correct me if I’m wrong (though he may now be contractually prohibited from doing so), but his departure from Facebook was reminiscent of the situation with houseSYSTEM,” Greenspan writes.

“Adam and Mark were close friends, by then even working toward a common goal for the same company—their own—which had earned them both plenty of money. Adam wanted to work on a feature set involving questions, and Mark apparently wanted to do it a different way. They decided to part ways, giving rise to Quora, at which point Mark decided not to do the obvious thing and focus on Facebook’s social networking features and out-of-control platform, but to actually compete with Quora! Fortunately for Adam, Facebook Questions was a dud.”

We have reached out to Facebook for comment and will update this story as soon as we hear back.

Here’s an excerpt of the four-part conversation Greenspan has posted from 2004 on his blog:

zberg02: there are only like six people in the world who have decent ideas

ThinkComp: haha

zberg02: and it’s the job of the rest of the people to accuse us of taking their ideas haha

zberg02: while we just continually kick arse

ThinkComp: :-)

zberg02: ho dude

zberg02: you know doug sherrets?

zberg02: haha

ThinkComp: he emailed me out of the blue.

ThinkComp: then he wanted to be my friend

ThinkComp: you know how it goes.

zberg02: haha yea

zberg02: he like made an exact replica of thefacebook

zberg02: it’s so ghetto

ThinkComp: really

ThinkComp: that’s interesting.

ThinkComp: heh

zberg02: he called it facebook

ThinkComp: yet another “young entrepreneur.” [sigh]

zberg02: haha seriously

zberg02: there’s only six

zberg02: i’m telling you

zberg02: i still need to meet the other three though

ThinkComp: do you have names in mind

zberg02: well i’d like to think i’m OK

zberg02: you’re good

zberg02: there’s this kid out in caltech who’s sick

zberg02: and that’s like it for people in college right now

ThinkComp: what’s the caltech kid’s name

zberg02: adam dangelo

zberg02: he taught me most of what i know haha

zberg02: for every good thing i make he has like six

ThinkComp: cool

zberg02: i know a lot of kids who should be good though

zberg02: and they just don’t cut it

zberg02: maybe it’s a maturity thing

