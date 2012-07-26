In-N-Out's Latest Pop-Up Store Sold Out All Its Burgers In Just 5 Minutes

Photo: By kafka4prez on Flickr

People around the world really love In-N-Out.The west coast “better burger” chain has been on a tour of Asia, putting up pop-up stores in Tokyo, Shanghai and more.



Its latest pop-up store was in Singapore, and it sold out in just five minutes, reports Celine Asril at inSing.com.

Folks started lining up at 9:30 AM to get their hands on a burger. It’s rumoured that there were 300 wristbands for burgers, and the promo was supposed to run from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

At 11:05 AM, the remaining people had to be turned away by the manager. They did get free t-shirts as consolation.

Amy McKeever at Eater points out that Singapore beat Sydney, whose throng of burger-lovers took an hour to snatch all the burgers at their pop-up store, though we don’t know how many patties they had brought in.

“An adoring burger-eating world demands more In-N-Out,” she writes. “Or, you know, at least more than 300 patties next time.”

