I ordered the same meal at In-N-Out and P. Terry’s, two fast-food chains with cult followings in Austin, and the winner had a stand-out burger but mediocre fries

Joey Hadden
The author is seen holding both sandwiches side-by-side
Insider’s reporter went to two popular fast food chains in Austin, Texas: P. Terry’s Burger Stand and In-N-Out Burger. Joey Hadden/Insider
  • I ordered the same meal at In-N-Out and P. Terry’s Burger to see which offered the best dining experience.
  • The meals at each beloved fast-food chain in Austin included a cheeseburger, fries, and a shake.
  • I found that while P. Terry’s had better fries, In-N-Out had a more satisfying shake and burger.
On a recent trip to Austin, I compared what it was like to eat at P. Terry’s, an Austin-based burger stand with a cult following, and In-N-Out Burger, a California chain with a large following in Texas.
Photos of the author's meals at both places
Top: A meal from P. Terry’s Burger Stand. Bottom: A meal from In-N-Out Burger. Joey Hadden/Insider
While both meals cost me about the same amount of money, I thought In-N-Out provided a better meal and dining experience.
Side by side images of the author digging into her burgers at each restaurant
The author digs in. Joey Hadden/Insider
I went to P. Terry’s for lunch on a weekday and found an empty dining room, though some cars were in the drive-thru.
The author at a P. Terry's in Austin.
The author at a P. Terry’s in Austin. Joey Hadden/Insider
The dining room are was large and clean with outdoor seating available. I snagged a table outside.
An empty dining room at P. Terry's
The indoor and outdoor seating at P. Terry’s. Joey Hadden/Insider
I ordered a cheeseburger with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, and special sauce along with fries and a cookies-and-cream flavored shake for $US8 ($AU11), which I thought was good value.
The author's P. Terry's meal
The author’s meal from P. Terry’s. Joey Hadden/Insider
The burger seemed to be typical for a fast-food restaurant with a thin patty and a lightly-toasted bun.
P terrys burger is seen from two angles
The P. Terry’s cheeseburger. Joey Hadden/Insider
The grilled onions graced the top of the burger along with the cheese, while the lettuce, tomato, pickles, and sauces were below the patty.
Inside the author's P. Terry's burger
Grilled onions filled the top layer of the sandwich. Joey Hadden/Insider
As I took a bite, I thought that the burger tasted pretty good, but I wished it was meatier.
THe author takes a bite of the burger
The author takes a bite. Joey Hadden/Insider
The patty was thinner than I would have liked, but I thought all the fix-ins were well-portioned.
The author shows the burger after biting into it
A view of the inside of the burger. Joey Hadden/Insider
But as I ate the burger, I thought that it could have been from anywhere. While delicious, there was nothing special about the taste that set it apart from other fast-food joints, in my opinion.
THe author takes a bite of the burger
The author eats her P. Terry’s burger. Joey Hadden/Insider
To me, the shake was just OK. I thought it could have used a little more blending since the chunky cookie bits were quite large and difficult to sip through a regular straw.
The author sips the shake
The author attempts to sip her shake. Joey Hadden/Insider
And I thought the shake itself was milkier than it was creamy, which I wasn’t a fan of.
A close-up of the shake
A close-up of the author’s shake. Joey Hadden/Insider
On the other hand, the fries were perfect, in my opinion. They were super crispy on the outside, and inside, the potato was perfectly soft.
The author grabs a fry
The author enjoys her fries. Joey Hadden/Insider
Because of the way my meal was packaged at P. Terry’s — everything was wrapped up — I felt more like I was eating takeout than dining in.
The author's P. Terry's meal
The author’s meal from P. Terry’s. Joey Hadden/Insider
The next day, I ordered a very similar lunch at In-N-Out.
A view of the front of In-N-Out on a clear day
An In-N-Out Burger in Austin, Texas. Joey Hadden/Insider
It was more crowded inside In-N-Out than at P. Terry’s — which surprised me since I thought P. Terry’s was more locally beloved — but I didn’t have to wait long for my order.
A view of the inside of In-N-Out on a weekday during lunch
Inside the In-N-Out, there were people ordering and eating. Joey Hadden/Insider
I sat in In-N-Out’s outdoor dining area. The tables appeared to be larger than the ones at P. Terry’s, and they were covered by an umbrella. Palm trees added to the pacific vibe.
A view of the side of In-N-Out on a clear day.
The outdoor seating area at In-N-Out. Joey Hadden/Insider
I ordered a cheeseburger with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, and special sauce along with fries and a Neapolitan shake for $US8 ($AU11).
The author sits behind her In-N-Out meal smiling
The author selects a table outside to enjoy her meal. Joey Hadden/Insider
The burger and fry portions looked similar to what P. Terry’s offered for the same price, which I thought was great value.
An aerial view of the author's meal from In-N-Out
The author’s meal from In-N-Out. Joey Hadden/Insider
The bun was slightly larger and more toasted on the In-N-Out burger, which I liked.
The author sits behind her In-N-Out meal while holding the burger
The author holds up her sandwich before she takes a bite. Joey Hadden/Insider
As I took a bite, I instantly noticed there was more flavor in my In-N-Out burger than there was in my P. Terry’s burger.
The author takes a bite of her In-N-Out Burger
The author bites into her In-N-Out burger. Joey Hadden/Insider
I could taste the grilled onions more prominently and instantly identify this as an In-N-Out burger.
The author's half eaten sandwich sits in the tray at In-N-Out
Inside the author’s half-eaten sandwich. Joey Hadden/Insider
While I felt the burger was superior, I was not fond of the fries at In-N-Out because they weren’t crispy, and the potato inside was a bit stiff.
The author eats an In-N-Out fry
The author eats her fries at In-N-Out. Joey Hadden/Insider
The shake, however, was another win for In-N-Out. It was creamier than the P. Terry’s drink, and the flavor, though different, was more pronounced.
The author's Neapolitan shake from In-N-Out
The author’s Neapolitan shake from In-N-Out. Joey Hadden/Insider
Because of the way the food was presented — it was also served on a tray in packaging, but you could see all of your food — In-N-Out felt more like a dining out experience than P. Terry’s.
The author's In-N-Out meal in front of a sidewalk and street.
The author’s meal from In-N-Out. Joey Hadden/Insider
Though I slightly preferred In-N-Out’s dining experience, and I thought their shakes were superior, but their fries were inferior to P. Terry’s, my favorite meal ultimately came down to the burger: In-N-Out won me over with its stand-out flavors.
The author takes a bite of her In-N-Out Burger
The author continues to enjoy her burger from In-N-Out. Joey Hadden/Insider
