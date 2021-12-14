I ordered the same meal at In-N-Out and P. Terry’s, two fast-food chains with cult followings in Austin, and the winner had a stand-out burger but mediocre fries

On a recent trip to Austin, I compared what it was like to eat at P. Terry’s, an Austin-based burger stand with a cult following, and In-N-Out Burger, a California chain with a large following in Texas. Top: A meal from P. Terry’s Burger Stand. Bottom: A meal from In-N-Out Burger. Joey Hadden/Insider In-N-Out Burger, Insider Sources: P. Terry’s Burger Stand

While both meals cost me about the same amount of money, I thought In-N-Out provided a better meal and dining experience. The author digs in. Joey Hadden/Insider

I went to P. Terry’s for lunch on a weekday and found an empty dining room, though some cars were in the drive-thru. The author at a P. Terry’s in Austin. Joey Hadden/Insider

The dining room are was large and clean with outdoor seating available. I snagged a table outside. The indoor and outdoor seating at P. Terry’s. Joey Hadden/Insider

I ordered a cheeseburger with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, and special sauce along with fries and a cookies-and-cream flavored shake for $US8 ($AU11), which I thought was good value. The author’s meal from P. Terry’s. Joey Hadden/Insider

The burger seemed to be typical for a fast-food restaurant with a thin patty and a lightly-toasted bun. The P. Terry’s cheeseburger. Joey Hadden/Insider

The grilled onions graced the top of the burger along with the cheese, while the lettuce, tomato, pickles, and sauces were below the patty. Grilled onions filled the top layer of the sandwich. Joey Hadden/Insider

As I took a bite, I thought that the burger tasted pretty good, but I wished it was meatier. The author takes a bite. Joey Hadden/Insider

The patty was thinner than I would have liked, but I thought all the fix-ins were well-portioned. A view of the inside of the burger. Joey Hadden/Insider

But as I ate the burger, I thought that it could have been from anywhere. While delicious, there was nothing special about the taste that set it apart from other fast-food joints, in my opinion. The author eats her P. Terry’s burger. Joey Hadden/Insider

To me, the shake was just OK. I thought it could have used a little more blending since the chunky cookie bits were quite large and difficult to sip through a regular straw. The author attempts to sip her shake. Joey Hadden/Insider

And I thought the shake itself was milkier than it was creamy, which I wasn’t a fan of. A close-up of the author’s shake. Joey Hadden/Insider

On the other hand, the fries were perfect, in my opinion. They were super crispy on the outside, and inside, the potato was perfectly soft. The author enjoys her fries. Joey Hadden/Insider

Because of the way my meal was packaged at P. Terry’s — everything was wrapped up — I felt more like I was eating takeout than dining in. The author’s meal from P. Terry’s. Joey Hadden/Insider

The next day, I ordered a very similar lunch at In-N-Out. An In-N-Out Burger in Austin, Texas. Joey Hadden/Insider

It was more crowded inside In-N-Out than at P. Terry’s — which surprised me since I thought P. Terry’s was more locally beloved — but I didn’t have to wait long for my order. Inside the In-N-Out, there were people ordering and eating. Joey Hadden/Insider

I sat in In-N-Out’s outdoor dining area. The tables appeared to be larger than the ones at P. Terry’s, and they were covered by an umbrella. Palm trees added to the pacific vibe. The outdoor seating area at In-N-Out. Joey Hadden/Insider

I ordered a cheeseburger with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, and special sauce along with fries and a Neapolitan shake for $US8 ($AU11). The author selects a table outside to enjoy her meal. Joey Hadden/Insider

The burger and fry portions looked similar to what P. Terry’s offered for the same price, which I thought was great value. The author’s meal from In-N-Out. Joey Hadden/Insider

The bun was slightly larger and more toasted on the In-N-Out burger, which I liked. The author holds up her sandwich before she takes a bite. Joey Hadden/Insider

As I took a bite, I instantly noticed there was more flavor in my In-N-Out burger than there was in my P. Terry’s burger. The author bites into her In-N-Out burger. Joey Hadden/Insider

I could taste the grilled onions more prominently and instantly identify this as an In-N-Out burger. Inside the author’s half-eaten sandwich. Joey Hadden/Insider

While I felt the burger was superior, I was not fond of the fries at In-N-Out because they weren’t crispy, and the potato inside was a bit stiff. The author eats her fries at In-N-Out. Joey Hadden/Insider

The shake, however, was another win for In-N-Out. It was creamier than the P. Terry’s drink, and the flavor, though different, was more pronounced. The author’s Neapolitan shake from In-N-Out. Joey Hadden/Insider

Because of the way the food was presented — it was also served on a tray in packaging, but you could see all of your food — In-N-Out felt more like a dining out experience than P. Terry’s. The author’s meal from In-N-Out. Joey Hadden/Insider