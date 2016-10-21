Californians should be embarrassed by how much they hype overrated In-N-Out Burger

Hillary Clinton’s campaign staff treated themselves to a hearty meal of West Coast favourite In-N-Out before their red eye trip back to New York.

I can’t blame them for choosing the burger chain to celebrate what most outlets, including Business Insider’s Josh Barro, called a Clinton win.

If I were in that neck of the woods, I would certainly choose In-N-Out Burger over other options.

But I have to wonder — why is this? In-N-Out makes a good burger, to be sure. It’s flavorful, tasty, and fresh.

But I’ve had much better burgers. In fact, in a face-off I conducted, Shake Shack clearly beat out In-N-Out in the burger category. It wasn’t even close.

So what is it that would keep me coming back to In-N-Out when there are objectively (in my mind) better options? It can only come down to one thing: psychology. Namely, the scarcity effect and the bandwagon effect. And the two are intertwined.

In-N-Out has plenty of locations, but its 313 restaurants are densely concentrated on the West Coast. This regional scarcity has played with the minds of burger fans and West Coasters, realising they can’t get their precious burgers when they travel to other areas.

This has tricked them into thinking In-N-Out is somehow special because it is relatively rare.

Even if the actual product doesn’t deserve the hype, more join as the bandwagon without even realising it, falling for the monster this hype has become. Things like the secret menu feed into this, creating a cult around the brand.

Californians should be embrassed that they fell for this psychological trick hook, line, and sinker, and have even gone as far as to integrate it into the regional identity.

There’s no economic reason that In-N-Out can’t expand faster and farther than it is now. Plenty of other fast food chains and restaurants have done so and maintained quality. It are just aware that it will loose some of the Cali cultural cache that it’s built up along its 67-year history.

Don’t get me wrong — In-N-Out makes a good burger. But no burger can possibly live up to the hype surrounding In-N-Out.

