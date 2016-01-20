In-N-Out Burger tried a popup store in Sydney but it sold out before it could open

In-N-Out, the cult California hamburger chain , opened a pop-up store in Sydney today but sold out of burgers before opening its doors.

The meaty treats were to be sold at Dead Ringer in Surry Hills between 12pm-4pm, but as queues formed outside the store since 6am the cafe was forced to implement a one burger per person rule, controlling the sales with wristbands.

Airtasker, Australia’s largest online marketplace for tasks, started receiving delivery requests this morning from people trying to get their hands on a burger. It told Business Insider that the product was already sold out by 11.30am.

“They also implemented a one burger per person policy and have handed out wrist bands to enforce it. They have met their quota of wristbands,” the spokesperson said.

“Airtasker is now reaching out to all users on its platform trying to put up task for In N Out Burger to inform them of this.”

The burger chain is known for its simplicity, keeping the menu focused on burgers, fries, and shakes. It’s most popular menu items include the “Double-Double”, the “Cheeseburger” and the “Hamburger”.

Despite the popularity of In-N-Out, its CEO recently said it will “never” go public or franchise its restaurants because it wants to keep it as authentic as it was when it first opened by her family in 1948.

