The Tragic Map Of Where You Can Get In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger is often named as one of the best fast food burger chains.

Unfortunately, it’s only available in a few regions. Most of the locations are in California, although the chain is now available in a few Western states and Texas.

The company says that because they do not freeze food, all locations must be located near distribution facilities. This commitment to quality has kept the chain from expanding more rapidly.

A map by Reddit user xxxMapLockxxx illustrates counties where Americans can get In-N-Out.

