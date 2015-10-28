We tried the healthiest thing you can order at In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out may not be known for its health food options, but we found one item that will work for those counting calories.

If you’re looking to live a carb-free life, here’s the perfect “Protein Style” burger on In-N-Out’s secret menu. It’s only 240 calories, and tastes surprisingly good.

Story and production by Aly Weisman, editing by Stephen Parkhurst.

