We tried the healthiest thing you can order at In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out may not be known for its health food options, but we found one item that will work for those counting calories.
If you’re looking to live a carb-free life, here’s the perfect “Protein Style” burger on In-N-Out’s secret menu. It’s only 240 calories, and tastes surprisingly good.
Story and production by Aly Weisman, editing by Stephen Parkhurst.
