Obsessed In-N-Out customers say that the chain has the best burger in fast food

The humble hamburger is an icon of American fast food.

The question of which chain makes the best burger is a subject of endless debate. Every time Business Insider publishes a list attempting to rank fast-food burgers, we are met with endless backlash and bickering.



So, we decided to ask readers of our fast-food coverage which chain has the best burger in fast food, with more than 3,000 people participating.

To avoid giving larger chains an unfair advantage – 1,833 had visited McDonald’s in the last six months, while only 300 had visited Whataburger – we crunched the numbers to create a “deliciousness ratio.” The ratio was calculated by dividing the number of people who said the chain had the best burger by the number who had visited a chain in the last six months.

Most burger chains’ “deliciousness ratio” was pretty low. For example, 116 people said McDonald’s had the best burger – but with 1,833 people visiting in the last six months, that puts the ratio at just 6%.

On the other hand, the dominant burger chains easily stood out from the pack. In-N-Out nabbed the No. 1 spot, with more people saying the chain has the best burger in fast food than have actually visited the chain in the last six months, putting the deliciousness ratio at 101%.

Here are the best fast-food burgers in America, according to customers.

5. Carl’s Jr.

Deliciousness Ratio: 24%

4. Culver’s

Deliciousness Ratio: 37%

3. Whataburger

Deliciousness Ratio: 69%

2. Five Guys

Deliciousness Ratio: 96%

1. In-N-Out

Deliciousness Ratio: 101%

