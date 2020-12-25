More than 80 employees sickened by COVID-19 outbreak at In-N-Out's new Colorado locations

Mario Tama/Getty Images

At least 80 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at In-N-Out Burger locations in Colorado.

The locations, in Aurora and Colorado Springs, just opened last month.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our associates and we are hopeful for quick recoveries for each of these affected,” Denny Warnick, vice president of operations at In-N-Out, said in a statement provided to Insider.

Employees who are sick will be paid for missed shifts, the company said.

In-N-Out Burger, the iconic fast-food chain with a cult following, opened its first two locations in Colorado last month. Both quickly became the scenes of COVID-19 outbreaks, with 80 employees now sickened and another 25 suspected of having the disease.

The new location in Colorado Springs was the first to be hit, according to the Department of Public Health & Environment, with an outbreak confirmed as of December 6 â€” just over two weeks after it began serving burgers and fries on November 20. Sixty employees are confirmed to have COVID-19, with another nine considered “probable” cases.

In-N-Out’s other Colorado location, in Aurora, had a confirmed outbreak as of December 17; at least 20 employees have COVID-19 and 16 others are presumed to be infected.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our associates and we are hopeful for quick recoveries for each of these affected,” Denny Warnick, vice president of operations at In-N-Out, said in a statement provided to Insider. He noted that employees who test positive for the coronavirus, as well as those who have been in close contact with them, “have been excluded from the workplace.”

All employees have their temperatures checked before each shift.

Kathleen Luppi, a spokesperson for the company, told Insider it will continue paying those who are unable to work.

“Whether an associate in Colorado is excluded from work because they have tested positive themselves, or because they have been in contact with someone who has, they are being paid for their missed shifts,” she said.

