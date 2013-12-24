17 Works Of Art Made From AK-47s

Michael Kelley, Gus Lubin
Mikhail KalashnikovAPRussian weapon designer Mikhail Kalashnikov presents his legendary assault rifle to the media while opening the exhibition ‘Kalashnikov – legend and curse of a weapon’ at a weapons museum in Suhl, eastern Germany, in this July 26, 2002, file photo.

Mikhail Kalashnikov, the AK-47 designer who died today, has expressed regret at creating something that causes so much death.

“I would prefer to have invented a machine that people could use and that would help farmers with their work — for example a lawnmower,” he said on a visit to Germany in 2002.

In memory of the self-taught Russian inventor, we are bringing back images of AK-47s that were transformed into works of art for the AKA Peace exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London in September.

“Everyone knows the AK-47 and I thought, wouldn’t it be great to take this iconic weapon and turn it into a thing of intrigue and art, rather than one of fear,” photographer Bran Symondson, who thought of the project after serving in Afghanistan, told BBC.

'The Way we are Feeling' by Harland Miller

Photo by Bran Symondson

'Nimrod' By Stuart Semple

Photo by Bran Symondson

'Spin AK47 for Peace One Day' by Damien Hirst

'Robinson' by Rebecca Warren

Photo by Bran Symondson

'Commodities' by Bran Symondson

Photo by Bran Symondson

'Don't Touch' by Nancy Fouts

Photo by Bran Symondson

'SILENCE' by Antony Gormley

Photo by Bran Symondson

'Where Souls Dwell' by Laila Shawa

Photo by Bran Symondson

'Yes' by Sarah Lucas

'Yin' by Jake and Dinos Chapman

Photo by Bran Symondson

'Improvised weaponhead' by Antony Micalleff

Photo by Bran Symondson

'Yang' by Jake and Dinos Chapman

Photo by Bran Symondson

'AK47-2012 RIP' by Sam Taylor Wood

Photo by Bran Symondson

'Playing Soldiers' by Marc Quinn

'To be able to draw the dark, you must also be able to draw the light' by Ryan Gander

Photo by Bran Symondson

'Fuckit! Fuckit! Fuckit!' by Tim Noble and Sue Webster

Photo by Bran Symondson

'Entropic AK-47' by Gavin Turk

Photo by Bran Symondson

Meanwhile, the gunmakers are working on something new ...

