17 Works Of Art Made From AK-47s

AP Russian weapon designer Mikhail Kalashnikov presents his legendary assault rifle to the media while opening the exhibition ‘Kalashnikov – legend and curse of a weapon’ at a weapons museum in Suhl, eastern Germany, in this July 26, 2002, file photo.

Mikhail Kalashnikov, the AK-47 designer who died today, has expressed regret at creating something that causes so much death.

“I would prefer to have invented a machine that people could use and that would help farmers with their work — for example a lawnmower,” he said on a visit to Germany in 2002.

In memory of the self-taught Russian inventor, we are bringing back images of AK-47s that were transformed into works of art for the AKA Peace exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London in September.

“Everyone knows the AK-47 and I thought, wouldn’t it be great to take this iconic weapon and turn it into a thing of intrigue and art, rather than one of fear,” photographer Bran Symondson, who thought of the project after serving in Afghanistan, told BBC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.