In Marketing News: More Than 25% Of Men Prefer Web Surfing To Sex

Marketing Charts: More than two-thirds of men age 18-34 say they cannot live without the internet vs. television, but 74% would rather have sex than surf the web, according to (pdf) a study from Break Media, conducted by Hall and Partners.

The study, which was designed to determine what men (age 18-34) are doing online and how they respond to internet advertising, found that this demographic – which views itself as responsible and conformist overall – spends close to 22 hours on the internet per week, goes online for entertainment, and prefers to spend time on the internet rather than TV.

