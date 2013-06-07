In Marissa Mayer's Yahoo, favoured 'Mobile' Employees Get New Laptops And Ping Pong Tables

If CEO Marissa Mayer is going to turnaround Yahoo – and keep her incredible reputation in tact – Yahoo is going to have some really cool mobile apps that lots of people use.



That’s why Yahoo bought Tumblr for $1.1 billion.

It’s also may be why there is a report in today’s New York Post that Mayer is treating Yahoo employees who work on mobile products better than those who do not.

A source tells Garrett Sloane of Post that Mayer has created a “Haves and Have-Nots” situation at the company.

“Haves,” who work on the mobile team, get:

“The coolest and latest laptops”

“The best, most recently redecorated offices”

“Prompt access to Mayer’s office.”

“Have-Nots,” who don’t work on mobile, get:

“Out-dated Thinkpads”

“Older, drab floors” The power dynamic between the two groups is so rough for the Have-Nots that a group of Mobile-worker Haves were able to yoink a ping pong table from a Have-Not area of Yahoo’s Manhattan office and no one said a thing. Not the ping pong table! Mayer has said several times that she is trying to make Yahoo a great place for productive, motivated people. It makes some sense that she’d start with those who work in mobile. Sometime in the next couple years, more people are going to be using the Internet via mobile than they do their desktops. Right, that’s a problem for Yahoo. Check out this chart from a Goldman Sachs analyst’s note:

