In Many Ways Alan Bond Is An Outstanding Australian: Bob Hawke

In a special two-part Australian Story set to air tonight, former Labor Prime Minister Bob Hawke praises Alan Bond, Australia’s most notorious corporate fraudster, Deb Fleming at the ABC reports.

In an interview with the ABC to mark the 30th anniversary of Bond’s famous win against the US in the America’s Cup yacht race, Hawke acknowledges Bond’s contribution to Australia’s culture.

“I think Alan Bond is owed a great deal of gratitude by the Australian people. The way he helped to lift the Australian spirit as a result of that great historic victory of 1983 was great for our country,” Hawke said, the ABC reports.

“May I say by way of postscript, while he served and was found guilty appropriately I like the way he faced up. He didn’t, like others, try to run away. He was a model prisoner.

“He tried to run education programs for his fellow prisoners. I think in many ways he’s been an outstanding Australian.”

Bond was jailed for four years for stealing $1.2 billion from his then publicly listed Bell Group.

He’s only just reappeared in some of the nation’s boardrooms.

