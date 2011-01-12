In Less Than 1 Minute Stephen Colbert Sums Up Everything That Is Wrong With Media Coverage Of AZ Shooting

Stephen Colbert only needed one minute to sum-up three days of the media’s increasingly intolerable coverage of Saturday’s shootings in Arizona.



“Did we find someone to blame yet?”

Video below.

Side note: Gabrielle Giffords’ husband astronaut Mark Kelly was that astronaut who taught Colbert how to land the space shuttle earlier this year. Colbert later jokingly sparred with Giffords in the press over the naming of a room on a space shuttle.

