In Landslide, John McCain Is The President Of AOL.com

The Wall Street Journal may have essentially called the Presidential election for Democrat Barack Obama this morning, but wait a tick. AOL.com’s homepage political poll results are in, and the site’s calling a landslide for Republican John McCain. Not only does he carry swing states Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania, in the poll, but McCain also scores upset wins in California and Massachusetts.

Or maybe the poll says more about AOL users than it does US voters. The reader who pointed us to the results writes: “Proof Republicans only use dialup.”

NEW: Why Are AOL Users So Overwhelmingly Republican?

See Also:

Obama Drawing Twice As Many Searches As McCain

Barack Obama: President Of YouTube

McCain Stock Falls To 10 Cents

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.