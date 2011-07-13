In Italy, Taxpayers subsidise Politicians' Haircuts

Photo: AP

Stacy Meichtry at the WSJ has a fascinating look at the fantastic financial perks for Italy’s political elite.Meichtry discovers that despite the countries financial woes and calls for austerity, in 2010 the salaries for the Italian lower house dwarfed their neighbours.



The average gross salary was €11,700 ($16,400) — far higher than in European Parliament (€8,000 per month), Germany’s Bundestag (€7,700) and the U.K. House of Commons (€6,350).

The politicians have lavish offices, a luxurious bar in the parliament building, and a country club for lawmakers with tennis courts and swimming pools.

And regardless of the dire financial straits, the lawmakers seem unwilling to give up their taxpayer funded perks. Just last September, Meichtry notes, their was a motion to abolish the parliament building’s in house barbershop. It failed.

We wonder, will the subsidized haircuts survive after Friday?

