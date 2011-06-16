In honour Of Pandora, Here's Every Single Stock With A Single-Letter Ticker Symbol

Today marks the IPO of internet radio firm Pandora, and with its arrival on the NYSE comes its taking of one of the few remaining single letter stock tickers: P.
Now, there are only 6 such tickers left. They are: I, J, Q, U, W, and Z.
But what firms hold the other single letter tickers? And how did they get such valuable NYSE real estate?
Public offering: November 18, 1999
What they do: Agilent was a division spun out of HP, that focuses on the production of testing equipment for electronic and biological systems.
Source: CNET, and Agilent's website
Public offering: Associated Spring was listed on the NYSE in 1963 and changed its name to Barnes Group in 1969.
What they do: Barnes Group is a diversified company that engineers and manufactures precision metal components and distributes a broad range of maintenance, repair, operating and production supplies.
Source: Barnes Group
What they do: Citigroup is an American multinational financial services company. The company was formed through the merger of Citicorp and travellers Group in 1998.
Source: Wikipedia
Public offering: The company first listed on the NYSE on May 20, 1983
What they do: Dominion is a power and energy company that is headquartered in Virginia.
Source: Dominion
Public offering: Eni S.p.A' ADRs were first listed on the NYSE on November 28, 1995.
What they do: ENI S.p.A is an Italian multinational oil and gas company that operates in five segments that include exploration and production, gas and power, refining and marketing, petrochemicals and other segments.
Source: NYSE
Public offering: March 7, 1956
What they do: Ford is a producer of cars and trucks and through its subsidiaries engage in other businesses including financing vehicles.
Source: NYSE
Public offering: August 2, 2007
What they do: Genpact Limited was formerly owned by GE and is a global business process and technology management company.
Source: NYSE
Public offering: November 5, 2009
What they do: Hyatt Hotels Corp. is a global operator of hotels and is headquartered in Chicago. Its hotels and resorts operate under five brands, Park Hyatt, Andaz, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency and Hyatt.
Source: NYSE
Public offering: May 12, 1959
What they do: Kellogg Company is producer of cereal and other convenience goods. It markets its products under brands like Kellogg's, Keebler, Cheez-It, Murray, Austin and Famous Amos.
Source: NYSE
Public offering: March 13, 1959
What they do: Run by the Tisch Family Loews Corporation is a diversified company that operates in commercial property and casualty insurance, oil and gas, interstate pipelines and hotels.
Source: NYSE
Public offering: Feburary 5, 1992
What they do: Macy's is a chain of U.S. department stores that operates under the brands Macy's and Bloomingdale's.
Source: NYSE
Public offering: December 20, 2007
What they do: Founded in 1988 as NetLedger, NetSuite Inc. is a seller of cloud computing software, specifically business management products. It was founded by Larry Ellison.
Source: NYSE
Public offering: October 18, 1994
What they do: Realty Income Corporation is a California based real estate company that operates as an equity real estate investment trust (REIT).
Source: NYSE
Public offering: Ryder System was listed on the NYSE on September 19, 1960.
What they do: Ryder System Inc. is an American-based provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It was created in 1955 to absorb Ryder Truck Rental and Great Southern.
Source: NYSE and Ryder System Inc.
Public offering: The company was first listed on the NYSE on April 10, 1963
What they do: Founded in 1899, Sprint Nextel Corporation is a Kansas based telecommunication company and is the third largest wireless telecommunications network in the U.S.
Source: NYSE and Sprint Nextel Corporation
Public offering: AT & T was first listed on the NYSE on November 21, 1983. AT&T and SBC merged in 2005 and the merged company's symbol was changed from 'SBC' and 'T'.
What they do: AT&T is a telecommunications operator and and operates in four segments that include wireless services, wireline, tv and high-speed broadband services and advertising solutions.
Public offering: The company listed on the NYSE on April 12, 1991
What they do: United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer that operates in U.S., Canada and Central Europe.
Source: NYSE
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.