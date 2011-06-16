In honour Of Pandora, Here's Every Single Stock With A Single-Letter Ticker Symbol

Today marks the IPO of internet radio firm Pandora, and with its arrival on the NYSE comes its taking of one of the few remaining single letter stock tickers: P.



Now, there are only 6 such tickers left. They are: I, J, Q, U, W, and Z.

But what firms hold the other single letter tickers? And how did they get such valuable NYSE real estate?

