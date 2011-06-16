In honour Of Pandora, Here's Every Single Stock With A Single-Letter Ticker Symbol

Today marks the IPO of internet radio firm Pandora, and with its arrival on the NYSE comes its taking of one of the few remaining single letter stock tickers: P.

Now, there are only 6 such tickers left. They are: I, J, Q, U, W, and Z.

But what firms hold the other single letter tickers? And how did they get such valuable NYSE real estate?

A: Agilent Technologies

Public offering: November 18, 1999

What they do: Agilent was a division spun out of HP, that focuses on the production of testing equipment for electronic and biological systems.

Source: CNET, and Agilent's website

B: Barnes Group

Public offering: Associated Spring was listed on the NYSE in 1963 and changed its name to Barnes Group in 1969.

What they do: Barnes Group is a diversified company that engineers and manufactures precision metal components and distributes a broad range of maintenance, repair, operating and production supplies.

Source: Barnes Group

C: Citigroup

What they do: Citigroup is an American multinational financial services company. The company was formed through the merger of Citicorp and travellers Group in 1998.

Source: Wikipedia

D: Dominion Resources

Public offering: The company first listed on the NYSE on May 20, 1983

What they do: Dominion is a power and energy company that is headquartered in Virginia.

Source: Dominion

E: Eni S.p.A.

Public offering: Eni S.p.A' ADRs were first listed on the NYSE on November 28, 1995.

What they do: ENI S.p.A is an Italian multinational oil and gas company that operates in five segments that include exploration and production, gas and power, refining and marketing, petrochemicals and other segments.

Source: NYSE

F: Ford

Public offering: March 7, 1956

What they do: Ford is a producer of cars and trucks and through its subsidiaries engage in other businesses including financing vehicles.

Source: NYSE

G: Genpact Limited

Public offering: August 2, 2007

What they do: Genpact Limited was formerly owned by GE and is a global business process and technology management company.

Source: NYSE

H: Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Public offering: November 5, 2009

What they do: Hyatt Hotels Corp. is a global operator of hotels and is headquartered in Chicago. Its hotels and resorts operate under five brands, Park Hyatt, Andaz, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency and Hyatt.

Source: NYSE

K: Kellogg Company

Public offering: May 12, 1959

What they do: Kellogg Company is producer of cereal and other convenience goods. It markets its products under brands like Kellogg's, Keebler, Cheez-It, Murray, Austin and Famous Amos.

Source: NYSE

L: Loews Corporation

Public offering: March 13, 1959

What they do: Run by the Tisch Family Loews Corporation is a diversified company that operates in commercial property and casualty insurance, oil and gas, interstate pipelines and hotels.

Source: NYSE

M: Macy's

Public offering: Feburary 5, 1992

What they do: Macy's is a chain of U.S. department stores that operates under the brands Macy's and Bloomingdale's.

Source: NYSE

N: Netsuite

Public offering: December 20, 2007

What they do: Founded in 1988 as NetLedger, NetSuite Inc. is a seller of cloud computing software, specifically business management products. It was founded by Larry Ellison.

Source: NYSE

O: Realty Income Corp

Public offering: October 18, 1994

What they do: Realty Income Corporation is a California based real estate company that operates as an equity real estate investment trust (REIT).

Source: NYSE

P: Pandora

Public offering: June 15, 2011

What they do: Pandora is a U.S. only automated music recommendation service in charge of the Music Genome Project.

Source: NYSE and Pandora

R: Ryder System

Public offering: Ryder System was listed on the NYSE on September 19, 1960.

What they do: Ryder System Inc. is an American-based provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It was created in 1955 to absorb Ryder Truck Rental and Great Southern.

Source: NYSE and Ryder System Inc.

S: Sprint Nextel

Public offering: The company was first listed on the NYSE on April 10, 1963

What they do: Founded in 1899, Sprint Nextel Corporation is a Kansas based telecommunication company and is the third largest wireless telecommunications network in the U.S.

Source: NYSE and Sprint Nextel Corporation

T: AT&T

Public offering: AT & T was first listed on the NYSE on November 21, 1983. AT&T and SBC merged in 2005 and the merged company's symbol was changed from 'SBC' and 'T'.

What they do: AT&T is a telecommunications operator and and operates in four segments that include wireless services, wireline, tv and high-speed broadband services and advertising solutions.

Source: NYSE and AT&T

V: Visa

Public offering: March 19, 2008

What they do: Visa Inc. is a global payments technology company that is headquartered in California.

Source: NYSE and Visa Inc.

X: U.S. Steel Corporation

Public offering: The company listed on the NYSE on April 12, 1991

What they do: United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer that operates in U.S., Canada and Central Europe.

Source: NYSE

Y: Alleghany Corporation

Public offering: Alleghany Corporation's shares was first listed on February 1, 1929

What they do: Alleghany Corporation operates as a holding company for Oris and Mantis Van Sweringen as an investment holding company.

Source: NYSE and Wikipedia

