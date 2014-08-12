In His Last Tweet And Instagram Post Robin Williams Showed His Fatherly Side

The heartbreaking news that funny man Robin Williams, 63, has been found dead, suspected of committing suicide, is difficult to comprehend.

Known for his genius one-liners, childhood-defining films and all round hilarity, during his lifetime Williams made millions laugh.

In the last tweet from his Twitter account he shows his fatherly side – wishing his daughter Zelda Williams a happy 25th birthday.

#tbt and Happy Birthday to Ms. Zelda Rae Williams! Quarter of a century old today but always my… http://t.co/qlsWIu429e — Robin Williams (@robinwilliams) July 31, 2014

On his Instagram one of the last posts is a photo taken on the set of the third instalment of The Night At The Museum with monkey co-star Crystal.

Williams wrote, “Happy Birthday to me! A visit from one of my favorite leading ladies, Crystal.”

The news of Williams’ death has been met with an outpouring of grief from celebrities, fans and politicians around the world.

Anybody experiencing personal problems can always contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

