In Her First Post-Split Project, Katie Holmes Announces Her Return To Broadway

Photo: AP

It was just announced that Katie Holmes is returning to work and has signed on to a new play by Theresa Rebeck entitled “Dead Accounts.” The play is being directed by Tony Award winner, Jack O’Brien.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the play is a five character comedy and will be showing at the Music Box theatre in New York beginning this fall.



This will be Holmes’ first project since her divorce with Tom Cruise. The actress appeared on Broadway four years ago when she starred as Ann in “All My Sons.”

No other casting news has been released yet but in a recent statement Holmes told the press that she was “thrilled to be coming back to the Broadway community and honored to be a part of this team.”

