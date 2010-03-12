In Greece, A Hairdresser Can Retire At 50 With Full Benefits

Photo: www.villa-annaniko.gr

Completely divorced from economic reality:New York Times:



Vasia Veremi may be only 28, but as a hairdresser in Athens, she is keenly aware that, under a current law that treats her job as hazardous to her health, she has the right to retire with a full pension at age 50.

“I use a hundred different chemicals every day — dyes, ammonia, you name it,” she said. “You think there’s no risk in that?”

“People should be able to retire at a decent age,” Ms. Veremi added. “We are not made to live 150 years.”

Should? Paid for by whom?

Continue reading about Greece’s disastrous pension system at the NYT >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.