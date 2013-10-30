In Grand Theft Auto V, If You Flirt With The Strippers Using The Microphone Other Players Can Hear You

Grand Theft Auto V One of the virtual strippers in GTA V.

Grand Theft Auto V has come in for a lot of criticism over how women are portrayed — in the game, they’re often strippers or prostitutes.

There’s a even a study from Stanford showing that women who play using the “sexy” GTA avatars end up agreeing more with rape myths than those who use fully dressed characters.

Those critics can take some comfort in a bug — or is it a feature? — in GTA V that humiliates men who try to bring the virtual strippers home with them.

The game allows players to “seduce” strippers by speaking to them through their headset microphones. Some of the virtual strippers will sleep with your character if you give them the right prompts.

But it’s less obvious that when you talk into your mic at a stripper, the audio is broadcast to anyone else playing the same game in your online group.

Here’s a YouTube video of a player caught trying to persuade an in-game stripper to do the deed with him.

In case it’s not painfully obvious, the stripper is merely part of the software and not an actual female player. And yet our GTA Casanova brings on lines like, “I like ya sense of humour,” and “Mmm yeah, you remind me of Beyonce.”

