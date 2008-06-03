In-Game Ad Company: In-Game Ads Really Work! (MSFT)

Hey marketers and investors: You know those nagging doubts you’ve been having about the prospects of “in-game advertising” — once hailed as the ad biz’ next big thing? Ignore them! Putting an electronic billboard in the middle of “Guitar Hero III” totally works!



So says Massive, whose business is — you guessed it — selling in-game advertising. The NY-based company, acquired by Microsoft (MSFT) a couple years ago amid much hype, has been struggling against the recent perception that there’s a much more limited market for the ads than once thought. And they’re also trying to convince advertisers that gamers — a much sought-after market of youngish men who are abandoning traditional media like TV and radio — will be perceptive to their pitches. Luckily, they have a new survey to prove just how great their ads are. MediaPost:

Adidas, for example, saw lifts in ad recall and brand affinity in users that were exposed to its ads in “Major League Baseball 2K7.” Some 40% of exposed gamers were able to recall the company’s tagline “Impossible Is Nothing,” an increase of 90% over those that weren’t exposed. Exposed gamers were also 70% more likely to agree with the statements “adidas is the only brand for me” and “adidas is an inspirational brand” than the control group.

Meanwhile, an entertainment studio ran a campaign for an upcoming DVD release in “Rainbow Six: Vegas.” The study found that some 80% of the exposed gamers said that they would “probably or definitely purchase the DVD,” up 23% from the control group

Even better news for Massive and the rest of the not-there-yet in-game ad business: Once you demonstrate these results to advertisers, they’re compelled to throw money into the sector. So says… Massive marketing director Allison Lange Engel:

Engle said that the research enticed advertisers to up their spend. “We’ve seen buys jump from five- to six-figures and then from six-figures to over a million dollars,” she said. “The return on research is showing how effective this medium is, and why it deserves to be part of their media plans.

We don’t actually doubt that in-game advertising will work — in particular circumstances, for particular products, in particular games. But to us this kind of hard sell sounds like an industry trying to convince itself that it’s relevant. And that’s a bad pitch.

