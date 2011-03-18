How To Tell If Your Next Flight Has Wi-Fi

Wifi is pretty scarce in the skies right now.



There are only seven airlines that offer wifi in the U.S., and even then, it’s not available on every flight.

We found an easy way to check if your flight offers wifi with a website called HasWifi. The site is simple to use. Just select your airline and flight number and HasWifi will let you know if wifi is available.

You can also help improve the site’s results by voting yes or no if you had wifi on that particular flight. Eventually, an API will be open to developers, so expect to see smartphone apps soon.

Photo: HasWifi

