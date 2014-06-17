Most Retailers Plan To Soon Be Able To Identify Customers When They Walk Into Their Stores

Retailers are planning to invest heavily in in-store technology over the next five years, according to a survey of more than 500 North American retailers conducted by Boston Retail Partners, and compiled in the chart below by BI Intelligence.

While only 3% per cent of retailers currently have the ability to identify customers walking into their stores, 72% plan on adding the capability within five years.

This indicates that merchants have a large appetite for beacons. These devices communicate with consumers’ smartphones via a Bluetooth signal and are particularly suited to recognising customers when they enter a store.



16% of retailers currently collect real-time data from their point-of-sale (POS) systems, but 63% plan on implementing this practice within five years.

Real-time POS allows retailers to make better use of analytics to adjust pricing and discounts on the fly.



Mobile technology — both in stores and in consumers’ hands — will create a much more targeted in-store marketing approach.

