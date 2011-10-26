Rick Perry Tries To Save Campaign, Beginning With Jobs Promise

Texas Gov. Rick Perry will begin to air his first television ad of the campaign today in Iowa, and he promises that as president he would create 2.5 million jobs.



Perry has been struggling in the polls after rocky debate performances and several gaffes raised doubts among Republicans about his electability. He is now trying to hit the reset button on his campaign with a positive message two months before the Iowa Caucuses.

With over $15 million in the bank, this the first of many ads from Perry this primary season.

In the ad, Perry highlights his record as a job creator in Texas — but emphasises his energy plan instead of his just-announced (and untested) flat-tax and government spending program.

The ad is light, upbeat, and designed to introduce voters to Perry — but it is also short on specifics. It’s not clear from the video over what time period he would create the jobs. If it was over his first term, that pace would lag the current rate of job growth, but if he is promising to do it in one year, that would roughly double the rate of job growth now.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“As President I’ll create at least two-and-a-half million new jobs, and I know something about that.”

“In Texas we’ve created over one million new jobs while the rest of the nation lost over two million.”

“I’ll start by opening American oil and gas fields.”

“I’ll eliminate President Obama’s regulations that hurt other sources of domestic energy like coal and natural gas.”

“That will create jobs and reduce our reliance on oil from countries that hate America.”

“I’m Rick Perry and I approve of this message.”

