10 in-demand remote jobs that are hiring right now, including some that pay six-figure salaries

- LinkedIn analysed the remote jobs with the most openings in June and July to find the most in-demand gigs hiring right now.
- The list consists of jobs including full-stack engineers, sales representatives, and account executives.
- Some of these roles can pay six-figure salaries, per LinkedIn’s internal database.
If you’re looking for a job, LinkedIn has made your search a bit easier.
The site analysed jobs that can be performed remote with the most openings in June and July to determine the most in-demand jobs hiring right now. These jobs include a number of positions in engineering, sales, and finance.
Below are jobs with the most openings in the last two months, plus how much LinkedIn estimates each job pays:
10. Sales development representatives earn a median salary of $US45,000 per year.
Number of job openings in the past two months:500
9. Software architects earn a median income of $US137,000 per year.
Number of job openings in the past two months:650
8. Project managers earn a median income of $US78,000 per year.
Number of job openings in the past two months:1,000
7. Development operations engineers earn a median income of $US105,000 per year.
Number of job openings in the past two months:1,200
6. Account managers earn a median income of $US55,000 per year.
Number of job openings in the past two months:2,600
5. Account executives earn a median income of $US76,000 per year.
Number of job openings in the past two months:3,700
4. Full stack engineers earn a median salary of $US85,000 per year.
Number of job openings in the past two months:5,000
3. Back end developers earn a median income of $US98,600 per year.
Number of job openings in the past two months:5,000
2. Sales managers earn a median income of $US90,000 per year.
Number of job openings in the past two months:5,500
1. Software engineers earn a median income of $US93,600 per year.
Number of job openings in the past two months:20,000
