10 in-demand remote jobs that are hiring right now, including some that pay six-figure salaries

damircudic/Getty Images A number of engineering and sales jobs are in-demand right now, according to LinkedIn.

LinkedIn analysed the remote jobs with the most openings in June and July to find the most in-demand gigs hiring right now.

The list consists of jobs including full-stack engineers, sales representatives, and account executives.

Some of these roles can pay six-figure salaries, per LinkedIn’s internal database.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re looking for a job, LinkedIn has made your search a bit easier.

The site analysed jobs that can be performed remote with the most openings in June and July to determine the most in-demand jobs hiring right now. These jobs include a number of positions in engineering, sales, and finance.

Below are jobs with the most openings in the last two months, plus how much LinkedIn estimates each job pays:

10. Sales development representatives earn a median salary of $US45,000 per year.

Eric Stringer/Getty Images

Number of job openings in the past two months:500



Find jobs on LinkedIn



9. Software architects earn a median income of $US137,000 per year.

por_suwat/Getty Images

Number of job openings in the past two months:650



Find jobs on LinkedIn



8. Project managers earn a median income of $US78,000 per year.

Getty Images

Number of job openings in the past two months:1,000



Find jobs on LinkedIn



7. Development operations engineers earn a median income of $US105,000 per year.

Number of job openings in the past two months:1,200



Find jobs on LinkedIn



6. Account managers earn a median income of $US55,000 per year.

Getty Images

Number of job openings in the past two months:2,600



Find jobs on LinkedIn



5. Account executives earn a median income of $US76,000 per year.

Westend61/Getty Images

Number of job openings in the past two months:3,700



Find jobs on LinkedIn



4. Full stack engineers earn a median salary of $US85,000 per year.

Getty Images

Number of job openings in the past two months:5,000



Find jobs on LinkedIn



3. Back end developers earn a median income of $US98,600 per year.

Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

Number of job openings in the past two months:5,000



Find jobs on LinkedIn



2. Sales managers earn a median income of $US90,000 per year.

Carl Court/Getty Images Hosting brainstorm meetings online can actually spur more creativity than in person.

Number of job openings in the past two months:5,500



Find jobs on LinkedIn



1. Software engineers earn a median income of $US93,600 per year.

Getty Images

Number of job openings in the past two months:20,000



Find jobs on LinkedIn



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.