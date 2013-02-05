10 In-Demand Jobs That Pay At Least $100,000

Photo: Yuki Yaginuma via flickr
Picking a career in a growing industry may make it easier to land a job.The good news is that some of these sought-after positions also pay really well.
Career community site Glassdoor recently put together a list of the top 10 jobs that are in high demand and also pay base salaries of at least $100,000.
Below we’ve included the average base salary and projected growth percentage for each job, according to the Bureau of labour Statistics.
1. Psychiatrist
Average base salary: $169,479
Projected to grow 15 per cent by 2020 (about as fast as average).
2. Physician
Average base salary: $152,768
Projected to grow 24 per cent by 2020 (faster than average).
3. Dentist
Average base salary: $126,134
Projected to grow 21 per cent by 2020 (faster than average)
4. Sales Director
Projected to grow 12 per cent by 2020 (about as fast as average).
5. Engineering Manager
Projected to grow 9 per cent by 2020 (slower than average)
6. Pharmacist
Projected to grow 25 per cent by 2020 (faster than average).
7. Tax Manager
Projected to grow 7 per cent by 2020 (slower than average).
8. Product Marketing Manager
Average base salary: $103,633
Projected to grow 7 per cent by 2020 (slower than average)
9. IT Manager
Projected to grow 18 per cent by 2020 (about as fast as average)
10. Lead Software Engineer
Projected to grow 9 per cent by 2020 (slower than average).
