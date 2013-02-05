10 In-Demand Jobs That Pay At Least $100,000

Photo: Yuki Yaginuma via flickr

Picking a career in a growing industry may make it easier to land a job.The good news is that some of these sought-after positions also pay really well.



Career community site Glassdoor recently put together a list of the top 10 jobs that are in high demand and also pay base salaries of at least $100,000.

Below we’ve included the average base salary and projected growth percentage for each job, according to the Bureau of labour Statistics.

1. Psychiatrist

Average base salary: $169,479

Projected to grow 15 per cent by 2020 (about as fast as average).

2. Physician

Average base salary: $152,768

Projected to grow 24 per cent by 2020 (faster than average).

3. Dentist

Average base salary: $126,134

Projected to grow 21 per cent by 2020 (faster than average)

4. Sales Director

Average base salary: $119,758

Projected to grow 12 per cent by 2020 (about as fast as average).

5. Engineering Manager

Average base salary: $117,552

Projected to grow 9 per cent by 2020 (slower than average)

6. Pharmacist

Average base salary: $107,490

Projected to grow 25 per cent by 2020 (faster than average).

7. Tax Manager

Average base salary: $104,093

Projected to grow 7 per cent by 2020 (slower than average).

8. Product Marketing Manager

Average base salary: $103,633

Projected to grow 7 per cent by 2020 (slower than average)

9. IT Manager

Average base salary: $101,244

Projected to grow 18 per cent by 2020 (about as fast as average)

10. Lead Software Engineer

Average base salary: $100,585

Projected to grow 9 per cent by 2020 (slower than average).

