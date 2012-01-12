In defence Of Renewable Energy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Last week I did a Great Graphic post on the Potential of Solar Energy in the United States.As with all my posts it got picked up over at Business Insider and ignited quite a slew of comments. (You can check out the graphic at the Department of Energy’s website.)



While most of the comments were in favour of solar, some were not. In response to them I quote the always brilliant Jed Bartlett, “We wait until the alternatives are perfect, it’s all going to be too late.“

Of course solar and other sources of renewable energy aren’t ideal. Nothing is at first. But we have to be open to the possibility.

