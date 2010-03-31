Google DoubleClick Gets A Pair Of European Rivals

OpenX, an open source ad market, and Orange, Europe’s third-largest telco, are launching Orange Ad Market, a Europe-focused ad exchange which is a direct challenge to Google’s DoubleClick. VentureBeat has the story.



OpenX’s CEO argues that the European advertising market is much more open than the global market, which is pretty much locked up by Google, Yahoo! and Microsoft, and that’s there’s room for a new entrant.

Orange is mostly a telco, but they’ve been trying to move up the value chain for years, striking exclusive content deals, for example. They already have an ad network which reportedly reaches 343 million unique users per month.

Let’s be honest here: partnerships between big companies to take on new markets where the winners are very good at what they do have a pretty consistent record of failure. That being said, OpenX’s technology is pretty strong and Orange already has a lot of reach and power, so maybe they have a chance.

