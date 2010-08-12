In Case You Were Wondering Why Yahoo Collapsed

When I went to work for Yahoo after they bought our startup in 1998, it felt like the centre of the world. It was supposed to be the next big thing. It was supposed to be what Google turned out to be.

What went wrong? The problems that hosed Yahoo go back a long time, practically to the beginning of the company. They were already very visible when I got there in 1998. Yahoo had two problems Google didn’t: easy money, and ambivalence about being a technology company…



