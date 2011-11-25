In Case You Were Wondering Why We Keep Bailing Out Wall Street...

Not that there was any mystery about why the government keeps shafting Main Street and bailing out Wall Street, but in case you had any doubts, this chart excerpt below from XKCD should put them to rest.



More than anyone else, Wall Street has the power to hire and fire our elected officials.

So it’s no wonder that those officials take care of Wall Street first.

(The Wall Street money, by the way, goes to both sides of the aisle. And that’s to be expected. If you’re a bank, there’s no sense in picking a side when you can just own both teams.)

Click to see the whole chart.

Photo: XKCD

