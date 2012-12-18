In Case You Were Wondering Why So Many People Get Shot To Death In America...

Barry Ritholtz of the Big Picture posted the following chart, which measures a group of countries on guns-per-capita and homicides-by-guns.
The vertical axis is guns per 100 people.
The horizontal axis is homicides-by-guns per 100,000 people.
That light green dot in the upper right corner is the United States.
Photo: twitpic.com
No, correlation isn’t necessarily causation, but…
SEE ALSO: More Charts Showing Why So Many People Get Shot In America
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.