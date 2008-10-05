In Case You're Feeling Good About That 6% Unemployment Rate...

Henry Blodget

The first statistic cited by those who dismiss the possibility that our current mess will end up looking anything like the Great Depression is unemployment. Unemployment was 25% in the Great Depression, the story goes, and it’s only 6% today.  So no matter how bad today’s crisis gets, it won’t be like the Great Depression.

What this argument often ignores is that unemployment in the Great Depression didn’t hit 25% overnight. 

In 1929, unemployment was below 5%. By the end of 1930, as the chart below from the New York Times shows, it had risen to just below 10%. The following year it hit 16%. In 1932, 24%. And in 1933, it peaked at 25%.  It then took 19 years to get back to the pre-Crash low.

Unemployment is now rising rapidly. Not as rapidly as in 1930, but rapidly. With luck (and good policy), this time, it will peak below 10%, hopefully well below.

If you’re looking for reasons why the current crisis won’t end up being as bad as the Depression, however, today’s 6% unemployment rate shouldn’t come as much comfort.

 

