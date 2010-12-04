Shep Smith Warns Assange About Messing With A Big Bank And 6 Other Media Stories You May Have Missed This Week

Sarah Palin bounced back, CNBC’s ratings remained at rock bottom, Shep Smith defended Julian Assange, and Megyn Kelly and Brett Baier came out on top.
The TV ratings numbers are in for November. It's no secret that FOX News pulled in the biggest audience. and occupies 13 of the top 14 spots.
Who occupies the bottom spot(s), you ask?
That would be CNBC, which holds nine of the 10 bottom spots.
This, by the way, is an improvement over last month when they occupied all 10 spots.
Ron Paul told Morning Joe that he is 'heartened' to see that the Debt Commission embraced his and Barney Frank's call to at least look into spending cuts in the military but even that does not totally reassure him because you 'need to change the policy, you can't quit one weapons system and think that's a solution if you still want to be policemen of the world.'
Paul went on to say that he no longer thinks it's true that we are dumping this debt on our children and our grandchildren: 'I don' t think that's true anymore, it's here, we're in the midst of the crisis.'
And on trust in the dollar: 'One day people will wake up and say 'why are we trusting this counterfeit machine.' We're the biggest counterfeit machine in the history of the world.'
Shep Smith On Assange Warrant: 'One Thing To Take Down Military And State Dept, It's Another Thing To Mess With A Big Bank!'
Shep Smith had a rowdy roundtable on Studio B to discuss Interpol warrant that went out for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange yesterday. The discussion began with speculation about the motives behind the rape charges -- said Shep: 'we wouldn't be talking about his rape case if he hadn't WikiLeaked us...'
Shep followed this up by arguing that the information gleaned from the current dump, gossipy though it may sometimes be, is important for the American public to know.
After gracing the page of December's GQ with a steamy, much-talked about photo spread, and anchoring Fox News' election night coverage, Kelly also looks to be the big winner of today's monthly rating numbers.
Are viewers tiring of opinion news shows? According to Nielsen's numbers 'Special Report with Bret Baier' topped both Glenn Beck and Sean Hannity in total viewers for the month of November.
Joe Scarborough attacked the GOP for being 'too scared to say in public what they all complain about in private' -- that Sarah Palin' is a reality show star who cannot be elected.'
The show, which saw a deep dip in its second Sunday -- leading more than a few people to speculate that Sarah Palin was not nearly as compelling as the media had lead people to believe -- rebounded with a 17% increase from the previous episode's ratings.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.