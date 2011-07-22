In Case You Missed It, Bartz Blamed Yahoo's Sales Org For The Bad Quarter

Photo: Flickr/Yodel Anecdotal

Yahoo reported yet another disappointing quarter Tuesday. The reason: display advertising sales.



So what happened?

According to CEO Carol Bartz, Yahoo’s sales force blew it because a “re-org” had everybody out of place.

“We didn’t have enough sales people in front of the big clients,” she said during the earnings call.

In Spring 2010, Yahoo ad sales boss Joanne Bradford quit for the same job at Demand Media.

Her boss, EVP Hilary Schneider, followed her out the door in October.

Yahoo found a replacement for Schneider in Decemeber – former News Corp exec Ross Levinsohn. He’s hired

By all accounts, Ross is doing a fine job. Even long-time Bartz-basher and activist shareholder Eric Jackson praised his performance during Yahoo’s recent shareholder day. He’s made some good hires, including former AOL sales leader Mark Ellis.

But apparently, he hasn’t been able to stop good people from leaving.

Said Bartz: “We underestimated how much the changes would leave to turnover.”

