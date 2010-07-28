Anderson Cooper 360 -- The Last Program CNN Hasn't Touched -- Is Doing Horribly

Anderson Cooper‘s AC 360 is down the most in total viewers out of all of CNN’s programs based on July numbers, yet remains the only primetime show that CNN hasn’t announced any changes to, Nielsen Media Research reported.



The breakdown of the numbers looks like this:

P2+ July ’10 = 575

P2+ July ’09 = 1,302

% growth = -56%

25-54 July ’10 = 180

25-54 July ’09 = 462

% growth = – 61%

In addition, Nielsen found that CNN has lost nearly half of its total day audience.

Still, as we reported earlier, Cooper has repeatedly denied rumours that he is leaving the network, writing in an email to his staff that:

Just in case you happen to believe what you read on the internet from unnamed sources, I just want you to know I am very happy at CNN, have no plans to leave, and am not in conflict with anyone. I am really proud of the work all of us are doing here in the Gulf, and all the other stuff just seems like silly gossip and sour grapes.

Maybe this has something to do with the huge spending budget he’s gotten for recent reporting trips to Haiti and the Gulf of Mexico.

