In Case You Didn't Notice, Sandy Weill Totally Ran Squawk Box This Morning

Photo: Flickr/david_shankbone

Former Citi CEO and Wall Street legend Sandy Weill is hosting Squawk Box today, and it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen.He’s waxing philosophical on everything (Weill even called for the break-up of Wall Street banks) and, even more importantly, almost every guest has some relation to Weill through his many philanthropic causes.



JD Hove from the National Academy Foundation was a guest, and Weill is the founder and chairman of that organisation.

Clive Gillman, the Director of Carnegie Hall, where Weill has a a recital hall named after him and is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Jessica Bibliowicz, Weill’s daughter and CEO of National Financial Partners corp.

Dr. Laurie Glimcher Dean of the Weill Cornell Medical centre, of course, Weill sits on the Board of Trustees.

That is just totally baller.

