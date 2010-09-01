In Case You Can't Keep Up With The Latest On Barton Biggs: Here's What He Thinks Now

It’s not easy keeping up with Barton Biggs.



The head of hedge fund Traxis seems to change his mind on the economy and stocks a fair amount.

On July 3, for example, he announced that he’d really slashed his stock holdings. Then later that month he announced a total reversal.

Right now he sounds pretty bullish.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Biggs said there was only a 1-in-5 chance of a double dip, in large part due to Bernanke’s hand being steady at the wheel.

In particular, he likes high quality big cap stocks, and exposure to energy and real estate.

Tune back next week when he calls for all-out doom and for everyone American to store distilled water.

